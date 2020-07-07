Beat the heat with energy-efficient tips from National Grid

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s second heat wave of the year has many of us cranking the air conditioning in attempts to beat the heat.

But with rising temperatures, electricity demands and bills can also increase.

Virginia Limmiatis, Corporate Affairs for National Grid, shared tips to stay cool and keep energy costs down on Bridge Street.

During daylight hours, draw blinds, shades, drapes to prevent the sun from making your home too hot.

Control your home’s temperature with a smart thermostat – Whether you’re on vacation or on the go, a Wi-Fi enabled thermostat allows you to control your home’s temperature from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Customers can use the technology to preset and adjust temperatures remotely, which could help lower energy bills by up to $180 a year.

Slightly increase air conditioner settings, change filters – The lower you set your air conditioner temperatures, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting will cost about 18 percent more than a 78 degree setting. Be sure to choose a temperature that doesn’t compromise your comfort. Also, check your window air conditioner filter and replace or clean it if it is clogged. If your home has central air conditioning, check the furnace filter and replace it if it’s dirty.

“If you run your A.C. generally let’s say at 70 degrees if you turn it up to 75, which is still very comfortable, you save a considerable amount of money every month on your electricity bill,” suggested Limmiatis. “So just by upping your temperature on your A.C. gauge what you’re essentially doing is saving money. You’re still enjoying your A.C. but not at an as cold temperature as you normally would. And that is cost savings.”

Temporarily turn off your pool pump – Pool pumps are one of the largest consumers of household energy—second only to the air conditioning unit.

“Consider turning off your pool pump. That will save you a considerable amount of money. Running your pool pump is equivalent to running your A.C.,” said Limmiatis.

Use oscillating fans, which consume less energy than air conditioners.

Delay the use of hot water appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

Limmiatis said by waiting until the evening hours to do dishes or a load of laundry helps to decrease the energy demand on National Grid. Increased demands on the system could result in outages.

Turn off lights when they are not needed.

Unplug electronics to reduce phantom load – Phantom load refers to the way electricity is drawn from electronic and electric devices when they are turned off. An advanced power strip on your entertainment system can turn off power to peripheral devices, reducing phantom load all year long, and saving up to $60 annually.

“If you take sort of an audit of your home and there are certain appliances that you can unplug because you are not using them, go ahead and do it. You will see the savings in your bill,” said Limmiatis.

Click here for more energy savings and bill management tips or visit National Grid’s Connected Solutions page for a money-back incentive for energy savings.