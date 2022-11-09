ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Beatlemania Broadway icon Tony Kishman raised almost $50,000 with an over 90 minute concert on October 22.

The singer and recording artist, Kishman, held the concert to benefit the Project Fibonacci® Foundation at the Capitol Theater in Rome.

The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to STEM plus Arts (STEAM) leadership education with an entrepreneurial focus to grow the local STEM workforce.

According to Foundation chairman Dr. Andrew Drozd, close to $50,000 was raised through a combination of corporate and organizational sponsorships, private donations, ticket sales, and in-kind contributions on behalf of the concert event. The net surplus raised will be used to support the Foundation’s MOSART (Multiversity of Science, Art and Technology) project in downtown Rome. Almost $15,000 was raised in ticket sales alone.

Kishman is the creator of the “Live And Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to Paul McCartney,” a multimedia experience celebrating McCartney’s music. It is hosted by several musicians from the local area, New York City, New Jersey, California, Arizona, Texas, as well as, a 12-piece orchestra.

Kishman appeared in the original national and international tours of Broadway’s hit musical, “Beatlemania” during the 1980’s, and also performs in the International Symphonic Beatles Production, “Classic Mystery Tour.”

“He and the Live And Let Die ensemble covered popular tunes spanning McCartney’s music from his early days with the Beatles, Wings, and later in his solo career under the Paul McCartney Band,” said the Project Fibonacci® Foundation.

Years in the making, Kishman offered to perform at the benefit concert almost two years ago. But due to the pandemic, plans of the benefit were seemingly delayed.

Knowing the fundraising challenges that nonprofit organizations face (his wife runs a nonprofit organization for homeless pets), Kishman wanted all proceeds from ticket sales to be used in support of the Foundation’s MOSART project and STEAM youth programs.

For information on tax-deductible donations and fundraising opportunities, contact adrozd@projectfibonacci.org or send inquiries to the Project Fibonacci® Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 424, Rome, N.Y. 13442-0424.