LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Saturday morning, the Wetzel Road Elementary cafeteria was filled with hundreds of gently used prom dresses ready for pickup.
The initiative belongs to the Liverpool High School chapter of Becca’s Closet, a national organization helping high schoolers attend their school dances at a reduced cost.
With the help of donations, Becca’s Closet provides free formal dresses and accessories to any Central New York high school student in need.
In case you missed Saturday’s dress drive, another is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wetzel Road Elementary in Liverpool.
The Liverpool chapter of Becca’s Closet is the only chapter in all of New York. Learn more about the organization here.