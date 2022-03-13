LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Saturday morning, the Wetzel Road Elementary cafeteria was filled with hundreds of gently used prom dresses ready for pickup.

The initiative belongs to the Liverpool High School chapter of Becca’s Closet, a national organization helping high schoolers attend their school dances at a reduced cost.

With the help of donations, Becca’s Closet provides free formal dresses and accessories to any Central New York high school student in need.

“I think it’s important that all these kids are able to go no matter what. Like you mentioned, the cost is really high and so for people who have bought dresses, it’s really great to be able to donate them, and I think we have so many people who want to get rid of them rather than tossing them.” Kate Batemen, Club Advisor of Becca’s Closet

In case you missed Saturday’s dress drive, another is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wetzel Road Elementary in Liverpool.

The Liverpool chapter of Becca’s Closet is the only chapter in all of New York. Learn more about the organization here.