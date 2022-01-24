Bed shortage in one Central New juvenile detention center

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Madison County Sheriff, Todd Hood, is calling on the state to do something because they can’t find a bed for a teenage girl they have in custody.

Sheriff Hood said a 16-year-old girl assaulted a police officer but had to be let go because they couldn’t find a bed at a juvenile detention facility for her.

Hood said she got arrested two more times after that. “She’s such a danger to society so she cannot get released, she has to wait until she goes to custody or she has to wait until the next court date.”

The Sheriff says she’s currently in one of their interview rooms sleeping on a mattress on the floor. He says his deputies have been trying to find a place for her to go. “They’ve been calling all across the state of New York trying to find a bed for her and there’s nothing available.”

He says when raise the age was implemented, they were told more beds would be built. He said he’s not the only sheriff’s office having this issue. “It’s actually horrible and we have to wait and like I said it’s not the judge’s fault, it’s not our fault, it’s the state of New York for not coming through with these facilities like they said they would when they implemented this legislation.” He added that they also haven’t received any funding for more beds.