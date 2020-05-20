‘Bee’ engaged, celebrate World Bee Day with actions to protect pollinators

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — May 20 is a day to recognize the critical role bees play in New York State’s agriculture.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators provide approximately $344 million worth of pollination services to New York and add $29 billion in value to crop production nationally each year.

New York’s ability to produce crops like apples, grapes, cherries, onions, pumpkins, and cauliflower relies heavily on the presence of pollinators.

To raise awareness of the importance of bees, the threats they face, and their contribution to sustainable development, the U.N. designated May 20 as World Bee Day.

Every individual can contribute to the preservation of bees and other pollinators:

Plant nectar-bearing flowers for decorative purposes on balconies, terraces, and gardens.

for decorative purposes on balconies, terraces, and gardens. Buy honey and other hive products from your nearest local beekeeper.

from your nearest local beekeeper. Raise awareness among children and adolescents on the importance of bees and express your support for beekeepers .

on the importance of bees and . S et up a pollinator farm on your balcony, terrace, or garden; you can either make it yourself or buy at any home furnishings store.

on your balcony, terrace, or garden; you can either make it yourself or buy at any home furnishings store. Preserve old meadows – which feature a more diverse array of flowers – and sow nectar-bearing plants .

– which feature a more diverse array of flowers – and . Cut grass on meadows only after the nectar-bearing plants have finished blooming .

grass on meadows . Offer suitable farming locations for the temporary or permanent settlement of bees so that they have suitable pasture; as a consequence, they will pollinate our plants, which will thereby bear more fruit.

for the temporary or permanent settlement of bees so that they have suitable pasture; as a consequence, they will pollinate our plants, which will thereby bear more fruit. Use pesticides that do not harm bees , and spray them in windless weather , either early in the morning or late at night , when bees withdraw from blossoms.

, and spray them in , , when bees withdraw from blossoms. Mulch blooming plants in orchards and vineyards before spraying them with pesticides so that they do not attract bees after being sprayed.

For more information visit https://pollinator.cals.cornell.edu/resources/grower-resources/.