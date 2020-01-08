Beer truck loses control on slippery roads, crashes into building

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver of a truck hauling beer lost control of the vehicle on slippery roads and crashed into the side of a building on Wednesday.
Just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that a truck was traveling on Plainville Road at Guyder Road in Lysander when it lost control on the slippery roads. The truck crashed into the side of a building located on Guyder Road, causing damage to both the truck and the building.
The driver of the truck had a minor injury, but the truck’s passenger and the people inside the building sustained no injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
