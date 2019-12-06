Before he could beat academy training, newest Syracuse cop had to beat cancer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officer Richard Solomon got handshakes from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chef Kenton Buckner, but the reaction he was most excited for came after the ceremony.

That’s when his six-year-old daughter, Piper, four-year-old son, Lincoln, and wife, Meredith, were waiting to leap into his arms for a hug.

Soloman’s family is proud that he got through the six months of rigorous training, but they’re more proud he went back to it, after dropping out last year.

Solomon didn’t drop out because of his grades. In fact, he was top cop academically of this year’s graduating class.

The first go-around, Soloman had a harder than normal time doing the physical work. When he asked a doctor why, they discovered he had cancer.

Before Solomon could be a brave officer on the streets of Syracuse, his bravery had to come first in the form of beating cancer.

Now he has his health and his badge.

Solomon was one of 42 new police officers who graduated from the Syracuse Regional Police Academy on Friday.

