Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Before you dig into improvement projects around the yard, call 811

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Being home may have you considering many spring projects around the house and yard, but before you dig in, remember to call 811.

If your project entails any type of digging, you need to contact Dig Safely New York first to know where utility lines are under your property.

Striking a line can result in injury, significant repair costs, fines, and inconvenient outages for you and your neighbors.

Whether you are landscaping, building a fence or a deck, or installing a pool, no project that involves digging is too small or insignificant.

Follow these few easy steps before starting your project:

  1. NOTIFY: Call 811 or enter your request online.
  2. WAIT: At least two days for utilities to respond.
  3. CONFIRM: Check all utilities have responded.
  4. RESPECT: Adhere to utility marks and flags.
  5. DIG WITH CAUTION: Dig carefully around buried utilities.

Dig Safely New York is operating as it qualifies as an essential business under the executive order, which is defined as “vendors of essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected