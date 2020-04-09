Before you dig into improvement projects around the yard, call 811

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Being home may have you considering many spring projects around the house and yard, but before you dig in, remember to call 811.

If your project entails any type of digging, you need to contact Dig Safely New York first to know where utility lines are under your property.

Striking a line can result in injury, significant repair costs, fines, and inconvenient outages for you and your neighbors.

Whether you are landscaping, building a fence or a deck, or installing a pool, no project that involves digging is too small or insignificant.

Follow these few easy steps before starting your project:

NOTIFY: Call 811 or enter your request online. WAIT: At least two days for utilities to respond. CONFIRM: Check all utilities have responded. RESPECT: Adhere to utility marks and flags. DIG WITH CAUTION: Dig carefully around buried utilities.

Dig Safely New York is operating as it qualifies as an essential business under the executive order, which is defined as “vendors of essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses.”