Beginning of new lead ordinance to be brought before Common Council

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The beginning of the new lead ordinance introduced during Mayor Ben Walsh’s State of the City Address last week will be brought before the Syracuse Common Council.
This will also include the draft of the Environmental Impact Statement.
The lead ordinance would take a new proactive approach to detecting and alleviating lead.
As it stands, Syracuse would learn of a child being poisoned and then try to find the source of the lead.
Now, crews would come into the home and dust wipe for lead detection before any cases of lead poisoning are even reported.
