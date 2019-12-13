Behind the scenes of Disney on Ice’s ‘Celebrating Memories’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A glimpse behind the magic! Disney on Ice’s “Celebrate Memories” has all of your favorite Disney stories come to life.

The show features Mickey and Minnie, Woody and Buzz and the rest of the Toy Story gang, Moana and Frozen and all of the Disney Princesses.

If you and your family want to make memories, show dates and times are below. Each performance is at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena on Montgomery Street.

The show runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15:

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

I’m live at the Oncenter War Memorial arena this morning, talking all things Disney on Ice. ❄️

I promise, this show will take you down memory lane with all of your favorite Disney memories! @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/B1FnDJ4jKE — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) December 13, 2019

Tickets for Disney On Ice’s “Celebrate Memories” start at $15.

All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling 315-435-2121. You can also get tickets online by clicking here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV