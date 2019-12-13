Behind the scenes of Disney on Ice’s ‘Celebrating Memories’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A glimpse behind the magic! Disney on Ice’s “Celebrate Memories” has all of your favorite Disney stories come to life.
The show features Mickey and Minnie, Woody and Buzz and the rest of the Toy Story gang, Moana and Frozen and all of the Disney Princesses.
If you and your family want to make memories, show dates and times are below. Each performance is at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena on Montgomery Street.
The show runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15:
- Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.
Tickets for Disney On Ice’s “Celebrate Memories” start at $15.
All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling 315-435-2121. You can also get tickets online by clicking here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App