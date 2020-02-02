PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In case you missed it, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning, make it the first time in history that Punxsutawney Phil failed to see his shadow two years in a row.
In the above video, you can watch a compilation of videos from Groundhog Day, beginning with the early morning festivities up until Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Thousands attend Gobbler’s Knob for largest crowd in Groundhog Day history
- Behind the Scenes of Groundhog Day
- Super Bowl Beer Map: What your state will be drinking today
- Hoping for his crowning achievement, much of football world pulling for Andy Reid
- Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake plans to attend Syracuse University
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App