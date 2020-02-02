Live Now
Behind the Scenes of Groundhog Day

Local News

by: Devin Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In case you missed it, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning, make it the first time in history that Punxsutawney Phil failed to see his shadow two years in a row.

In the above video, you can watch a compilation of videos from Groundhog Day, beginning with the early morning festivities up until Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction.

