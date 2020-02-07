Behind the scenes with the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You see them everyday for a few minutes on the news, but before they get in front of the camera, there is a lot of preparation that goes into each and every forecast for NewsChannel 9’s Storm Team.

“We’re looking at mountains and mountains of data every day, and sometimes even in the middle of a show,” NewsChannel 9’s Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske said.

That’s part of the reason why the Storm Team at NewsChannel 9 has been named the most accurate weather forecast in Central New York for the last eight years.

“We don’t like to be wrong, but sometimes that happens, we really try not to be, and we really put our heart and soul into all of this,” NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist Kate Thornton said. “We’re not just sticking our heads out the door and taking a wild guess.”

“We’re obviously not right all the time. I get frustrated when my forecast is off, I try to explain why it was off,” NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist John DiPasquale said.

When they aren’t in the studio, NewsChannel 9’s meteorologists are in the field experiencing the weather first hand.

“I love being out in the elements,” NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist Lindsay Raychel said. “I think ground reporting is very important, and I like meeting a lot of people and just learning how the weather impacts them differently, what they are looking at specifically with every forecast.”

The meteorologists at NewsChannel 9 are always looking out for you.

“This time of year, whether they’re skiing, or snowmobiling, or plow drivers, they live and breathe by what we are saying and what we are showing on the radar,” Teske said.

Meteorologists have to be sharp with their math and science skills to accurately predict a forecast, but sometimes for NewsChannel 9’s morning meteorologists, the biggest challenge is: “Getting up at two in the morning,” Thornton said.

Raychel added, “The hours. They are anything but normal, so my sleep schedule is anything but normal, but I like to be that smiling face to get everyone up and going.”

So, next time you tune into the news to see what the weather will be for the day, be thankful for our hardworking team of meteorologists.

