SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –There is some sad news in Central New York television history, as Socrates Sampson- better known to generations of children as “Eddie Flum Num” on the Magic Toy Shop- has died at the age of 94.





Sampson worked alongside “The Play Lady” Jean Dougherty who produced all 6200 episodes. The Magic Toy Shop aired on central New York television between 1955 and 1982.