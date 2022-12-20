SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The star offensive lineman announced his decision on social media Tuesday night.

Bergeron is the third Syracuse player to officially declare for the NFL Draft. He joins Garrett Williams and Sean Tucker.

In his Twitter post he said, “It has been an incredible honor to be a student-athlete at Syracuse University.” The relationships that I have built and the experiences that I have had have been priceless. Lifelong friendships with my teammates that I am so thankful for.