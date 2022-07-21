SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bernard Mahoney, a beloved community member, and longtime elected leader, passed away this week at the age of 87.

Bernie Mahoney is the father of former Onondaga County Executive and SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney.

A family spokesperson said Mahoney, who was surrounded by family, died of old age on Tuesday.

Mahoney served as a Syracuse Common Councilor and State Assemblyman.

Along with his daughter, Mahoney served as co-grand marshal of Syracuse’s St. Patrick’s Parade in 2019.

Calling hours will be held Sunday at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home in North Syracuse from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A funeral is planned for Monday at Most Holy Rosary in Syracuse at 10:30 a.m.