Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Berry Good Dental Care donates masks to local hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A local dental office displayed a small act of kindness in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many hospitals are scrambling to get more masks and equipment for workers, Berry Good Dental Care in Syracuse stepped up to fill in the gap.

Dr. Zina Berry closed her practice last week because of the pandemic and decided to donate all extra masks to St. Joseph’s Hospital to help doctors and nurses in their fight against COVID-19.

“We need to keep our healthcare workers as safe as possible. I had to shut down and I have some supply of masks on my shelf and I thought who better to give it to our healthcare workers to be protected to keep them healthy while they help those who are really in need,” said Dr. Berry of Berry Good Dental Care.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected