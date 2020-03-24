Berry Good Dental Care donates masks to local hospital

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A local dental office displayed a small act of kindness in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many hospitals are scrambling to get more masks and equipment for workers, Berry Good Dental Care in Syracuse stepped up to fill in the gap.



Dr. Zina Berry closed her practice last week because of the pandemic and decided to donate all extra masks to St. Joseph’s Hospital to help doctors and nurses in their fight against COVID-19.

“We need to keep our healthcare workers as safe as possible. I had to shut down and I have some supply of masks on my shelf and I thought who better to give it to our healthcare workers to be protected to keep them healthy while they help those who are really in need,” said Dr. Berry of Berry Good Dental Care.