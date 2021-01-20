Best Buy plans to close Destiny USA store

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Best Buy plans to close its store at Destiny USA by mid-April.

In a notice sent to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s office, the electronic and home appliance chain said the store would close the Syracuse store by April 17. There are currently 70 people employed at the store. Some employees, however, may obtain other jobs within Best Buy before that date through internal transfers.

No reason was given for the store closing. Brick and mortar retail stores have suffered from the explosion of growth in online shopping, and that has been compounded by closing of non-essential businesses during parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Buy currently has one other retail store in Syracuse, located on Erie Boulevard in the Town of DeWitt.