(WSYR-TV) — This holiday season, you should be smart with your money as thousands of shoppers are getting themselves into credit card debt this time of year. Smart shopping begins with choosing the right credit card for your shopping habits.

If you’re not sure where to begin, WalletHub, the award-winning personal finance company, has created a list of the best credit cards for shopping.

According to WalletHub, the best credit cards for shopping offer initial bonuses worth $300 or more, savings up to 5% on purchases made in favorite stores and 0% introductory interest rates.

If you’re wondering which one is the best for you, read below to see which card chosen from more than 1,500 offers you should choose.

Best credit cards overall for shopping

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

Best for: Flat-Rate Cash Back

Flat-Rate Cash Back Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 2% Cash Rewards

2% Cash Rewards Cons: High interest rate after low-interest promotion ends

2. Kohl’s credit card

Best for: Department Store Card

Department Store Card Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 7.5% in Rewards

7.5% in Rewards Cons: Card can only be used at Kohl’s and has a high APR

Best credit cards for shopping at any store

3. Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

Best for: Initial Bonus Offer

Initial Bonus Offer Annual Fee : $0 intro 1st yr, $95 after

: $0 intro 1st yr, $95 after Best Feature: $250 statement credit for spending $3,000 in the first 6 months

$250 statement credit for spending $3,000 in the first 6 months Cons: High annual feed on second year and high interest rate

4. Chase Freedom Unlimited

Best for: Shopping Rewards Categories

Shopping Rewards Categories Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 1.5 – 5% Cash Back

1.5 – 5% Cash Back Cons: Regular APR can be high and you have to book travel through Chase to get bonus rewards

5. Instacart Mastercard

Best for: Grocery Shopping

Grocery Shopping Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 1 – 5% Cash Back

1 – 5% Cash Back Cons: Interest rate is often high and you won’t save as much on groceries if you don’t use Instacart

Best credit cards for shopping at specific stores

6. Target Credit Card

Best for: Target/Shopping purchases

Target/Shopping purchases Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: Initial bonus of $50 and 5% discount

Initial bonus of $50 and 5% discount Cons: You can only use it for Target purchases and interest charges will prove costly if you don’t pay your bill in full monthly

7. Walmart Store Card

Best for: Rewards rate for purchases from Walmart, 5% back on everything

Rewards rate for purchases from Walmart, 5% back on everything Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 5% back on everything including groceries with every purchase

5% back on everything including groceries with every purchase Cons: Carrying a balance from month to month will get expensive fast because of a 29.99% APR

8. Amazon Store Card

Best for: Online Shopping

Online Shopping Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 0 – 5% back in rewards

0 – 5% back in rewards Cons: Only used for Amazon purchases and you’ll only get rewards with an Amazon Prime membership

Best credit cards for shopping benefits

9. Chase Sapphire Reserve

Best for: Purchase protection and travel rewards

Purchase protection and travel rewards Annual Fee : $550

: $550 Best Feature: New cardholders can get 60,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 in the first three months, plus ongoing rewards of one to 10 points per $1

New cardholders can get 60,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 in the first three months, plus ongoing rewards of one to 10 points per $1 Cons: The annual fee is very high. Instead, the Chase Freedom Unlimited also has top-ranked purchase protection.

10. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for: Price protection on all purchases

Price protection on all purchases Annual Fee : $95

: $95 Best Feature: $300 bonus for spending $3000 in the first three months as well as ongoing earning rates of one to five percent cash back.

$300 bonus for spending $3000 in the first three months as well as ongoing earning rates of one to five percent cash back. Cons: You have to file a claim to get reimbursed through the price protection benefit.

Best credit cards for those shopping with below-average credit

11. Discover it Secured Credit Card

Best for: People with damaged credit

People with damaged credit Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 1% cash back on all purchases with the first $1000 spent per quarter, with gas stations and restaurants yielding 2% back. After the first year, Discover provides a bonus equal to your total rewards earnings from the first 12 months.

1% cash back on all purchases with the first $1000 spent per quarter, with gas stations and restaurants yielding 2% back. After the first year, Discover provides a bonus equal to your total rewards earnings from the first 12 months. Cons: You need to place a refundable security deposit of at least $200, the amount of which will be the account’s spending limit

12. Citi Double Cash Card

Best for: People with fair credit

People with fair credit Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 2% cash back on every purchase plus 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel portal through 12/31/24, and it has a $0 annual fee

2% cash back on every purchase plus 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel portal through 12/31/24, and it has a $0 annual fee Cons: There’s a balance transfer fee of 3% intro fee ($5 min) for each transfer in the first four months. After that 5% ($5 min) for each transfer. It also has a high regular APR: 19.24% – 29.24% (V)

13. Chase Freedom Rise Credit Card

Best for: People in college

People in college Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: 1.5% cash back on all purchases perfect for those with no credit experience

1.5% cash back on all purchases perfect for those with no credit experience Cons: High APR of 26.99%

14. Montgomery Ward Credit Account

Best for: People trying to rebuild credit

People trying to rebuild credit Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Best Feature: Accepts applicants with bad credit, offering a low APR and no annual fee

Accepts applicants with bad credit, offering a low APR and no annual fee Cons: You can only use this card for Montgomery Ward purchases and the interest rate is high

Tips from WalletHub on saving money when shopping

Budget Strategically “It’s hard to tell whether you’re overspending if you don’t know how much you can afford to spend as well as how much you actually spend. So you need to make a budget and stick to it. Start with your monthly take-home pay and subtract necessities such as rent, food, health insurance, credit card and loan payments, and retirement savings. Then figure out how you’d like to use the remaining amount. You may want to devote some to savings and earmark the rest for fun, such as shopping, for example. Once you know how much you can afford to spend on the various things you need and want to buy, you’ll be able to compare your credit card transactions to your plan to see if you’re overspending.” Pick an Everyday Card “Using the Island Approach is another easy way to keep your spending in check. The idea is to use at least one credit card solely for everyday purchases that you should be able to pay for in full by your due date(s). If you ever see interest charges on your everyday account(s), you’ll know that you’re spending too much. And if you already have credit card debt or plan to make a big purchase that will take months to pay off, you can use a 0% credit card for that.” Shop Around & Set Alerts “We all know that comparing costs among retailers is an easy way to identify savings opportunities. You can make this process easier by setting online news alerts for deals at your favorite stores or on particular items that you plan to buy.” Limit Your Number of Transactions “From taxes to credit card processing to shipping fees, certain ancillary charges will accompany each purchase that you make. Planning out what you want to buy and determining how much you can get in one fell swoop can therefore enable you to maximize savings even more.” Buy Gift Cards at a Discount “Most people don’t realize that you can save up to 15% on gift cards from most major retailers when you buy them online. Whether you’re buying them for personal use or as a gift for someone else, this strategy can put a lot of extra money in your pockets.” Take Advantage of Credit Card Savings “Via lucrative initial rewards bonuses, 0% financing deals, and various other discounts, credit cards offer a number of different ways to save every time you shop.” Avoid Deferred Interest Plans “Make sure to carefully read the fine print of any retailer-affiliated credit card that offers a 0% introductory rate. Many of these deals, according to WalletHub’s Deferred Interest Study, have a clause that allows the issuer to retroactively apply interest to your entire purchase amount if you don’t pay off your balance in full by the end of the introductory period.”

Methodology

According to WalletHub, to identify the best credit cards for shopping their editors regularly compare 1,500+ credit card offers, evaluating their approval requirements, ongoing rewards rates, 0% APR introductory periods, initial rewards bonuses, annual fees and secondary features. Then they use an estimated two-year cost of each card to make final selections.