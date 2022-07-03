(WSYR-TV)– With the Fourth of July just a day away now, some of you may be wondering where the best places are to watch fireworks that won’t leave you feeling jipped of your time.

In today’s list, I’ll present to you, the top locations in Central New York that will provide you with the most bangin’ firework presentation of the night!

Cayuga County

Emerson Park, offers entertainment and beauty. For those of you that are fond of scenery and a nice place to relax while enjoying the night, this is perfect.

This picturesque landscape, paints a beautiful canvas for fireworks, allowing for an enjoyable night all around.

A traditional symphony called Symphoria is playing today, July 3, at the pavilion at 8 p.m. and other festivities will be happening as well.

On the Fourth of July, everyone is welcomed to come out and enjoy the firework display and also enjoy a chicken BBQ, hosted by the Owasco Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu consists of chicken, barbeque beans, salt potato’s, and a cookie, all for just $15, be sure to pre-order yours now as supplies are limited.

A parade will also take place at 1 p.m. and will begin at Sacred Heart Church.

Oswego County

Fireworks over the Oswego river is most definitely anything but a letdown. The only thing is, this event happens on July 3.

For those in the Oswego area, the festivities kickoff at 1 p.m. with a parade beginning at Oswego High School and ending at Fort Ontario. There will be familiar faces littered throughout the parade such as Mayor Billy Barlow, the Oswego Police Department, New York State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, CNY Submarine Veterans, and other figures in the Oswego community.

There will be a block party in downtown Oswego on West First St. which will begin at 5 p.m. this event will hold an array of entertainment, including fire dancers, animals, and more!

There will be food vendors on site.

Fireworks are set to begin at 9:45 p.m. at the harbor and will be launched from the pedestrian bridge.

Onondaga County

Though many places within this region have already held their firework presentations, there are still two places left in which you can watch a firework display at.

In Brewerton/Cicero area, you can watch fireworks around 9:30 p.m. on the Oneida river, the best place for viewing is Kaphan Rd.

The location in which would be the most eventful for tonight, July 3, would be at the Syracuse Mets game where they will be going head-to-head with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. To make the event even better, the game will end with the biggest firework display of the year.

Gates open at 4 p.m., kids will also be able to eat for free!

Tompkins County

Watkins Glen is sure to give you the best of both worlds. Not only is there a breathtaking firework display set to go off at 9:30 p.m. on July 3, but the area is filled with scenic waterfalls as well.

Those who wish to go, the event will be at Seneca Lake Events Center with Rukus the Band performing as an opening act for the firework display.

Madison County

Cazenovia Lake is the place to be if you want to watch a wonderful display of fireworks while also listening to live entertainment. The venue never disappoints as they have activities for kids and if it gets too hot, guests can go swimming at the lake as well.

There are plenty of locally owned restaurants and shops that people can wonder to while waiting for the show.

The fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m. on July 4, all are welcomed!