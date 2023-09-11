SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season is here! But what’s a good watch party without all of your favorite snacks, and of course chicken wings.

For most, a Buffalo Bills game isn’t complete unless there’s wings and bleu cheese.

These days, if you do a search for chicken wings in restaurants, you’re likely to come up with a choice of sports bars, sandwich shops, food trucks, Korean restaurants and Southern shops. It’s clear that the wings have transcended cultural barriers, which is why when we talk about origins, there are many to investigate.

Buffalo wings are the first to come to mind. This popular chicken wing style was born in New York, in the city of Buffalo. The prevalent story is that Italian-born Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first served these sauce-covered avian parts to their son in 1964 and eventually in their restaurant, Anchor Bar.

But another story says that John Young, a Black Buffalonian, was there serving wings on a busy Jefferson Avenue way before then.

Young’s wings were served with a mombo sauce that Buffalo city council member James Pitts called the “lip-smacking, liver-quivering sauce (that) titillated our taste buds down to our toes.

So, where should you go to find the perfect finger-licking bite? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for chicken wings in Syracuse using data from Yelp.

The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see where you can satisfy your next craving.

List provided is according to Yelp.

16. Domino’s Pizza

Rating: 1.5/5 (25 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 2022 Teall Ave Syracuse, NY 13206

Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

15. Domino’s Pizza

Rating: 2.0/5 (23 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 329 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

14. Uncle Chubby’s

Rating: 2.0/5 (43 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 615 Wolf St Syracuse, NY 13208

Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings

13. Chicken Now

Rating: 2.5/5 (16 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1 Carousel Ctr Syracuse, NY 13290

Categories: American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

12. Key Pizza

Rating: 2.5/5 (24 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1145-53 Erie Blvd E Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings

11. Peppino’s Syracuse

Rating: 3.0/5 (95 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1849 Grant Blvd Syracuse, NY 13208

Categories: Pizza, Italian, Chicken Wings

10. Wings Over Syracuse

Rating: 3.5/5 (60 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Chicken Wings, Sandwiches, Fast Food

9. Varsity Pizza

Rating: 3.5/5 (117 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 802 S Crouse Ave Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Pizza, Delis, Chicken Wings

8. Meier’s Creek Brewing – Inner Harbor

Rating: 4.0/5 (25 reviews)

Address: 720 Van Rensselaer St Syracuse, NY 13204

Categories: Beer Bar, Pizza, Chicken Wings

7. Juliana’s Pizza & Wings

Rating: 4.0/5 (11 reviews)

Address: 2608 Lodi St Syracuse, NY 13208

Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings

6. Shifty’s

Rating: 4.0/5 (78 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1401 Burnet Ave Syracuse, NY 13206

Categories: Chicken Wings, Music Venues, Dive Bars

5. Change of Pace

Rating: 4.0/5 (42 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1802 Grant Blvd Syracuse, NY 13208

Categories: Sports Bars, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

4. Gangnam Style Korean Kitchen

Rating: 4.0/5 (182 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 115 Harvard Pl Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Chicken Wings, Korean

3. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Rating: 4.5/5 (2246 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 246 W Willow St Syracuse, NY 13202

Categories: Barbeque, Chicken Wings, American (Traditional)

2. Joe’s To Go

Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

Address: 415 W Onondaga St Syracuse, NY 13202

Categories: Sandwiches, Seafood, Chicken Wings

1. Syracuse Halal Gyro

Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)

Address: 477 Westcott St Syracuse, NY 13210

Categories: Halal, Mediterranean, Chicken Wings

Did we miss your favorite restaurant that offers wings? Let us know!