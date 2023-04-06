ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When trying to find a place to eat in Ithaca, it may be a hard choice as there are so many great options. If you are overwhelmed with choices, look no further than Yelp.

NewsChannel 9 looked through all the lists of restaurants so you don’t have to, and found these are the top ten best restaurants in Ithaca, according to Yelp.

10. Viva Taqueria

You can view the menu on Viva Taqueria’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (421 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 101 N Aurora St

Top Review: “I have been passing Viva Taqueria for years and never stopped to eat. Last month I met my cool aunt and her husband for lunch at this fun restaurant. The wait staff is really nice, they didn’t rush us and we had a delicious meal. Hope to return soon. Great for dates !!” – Carol T.

9. Mercato Bar & Kitchen

You can view the menu on Mercato Bar & Kitchen’s website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (157 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 108 N Aurora St

Top Review: “Absolutely perfect spot for dinner. Amazingly fresh pasta, wonderfully cooked steak, and fun crostinis. You can also ask for a custom-made drink based off your favorite spirit.” – Alexander B.

8. Red’s Place

You can view the menu on Red’s Place website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (220 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 107 N Aurora St

Top Review: “Red’s is our favorite place! At least a few times a month we end up there. They have a unique menu of fancy cocktails, farm-to-table salads and sandwiches, veggie and gluten-free options… and if you’re indulging… get the loaded tots. Great burger but I usually get one of the amazing salads heaped with locally sourced goodness. Great selection of beer and wine. And outdoor seating.” – Shera D.

7. Simeon’s On The Commons

You can view the menu on Simeon’s On The Commons website.

Rated 3.8 out of 5 (263 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 224 E State St

Top Review: “Everything about this place is impeccable: the atmosphere, service, location, and, of course, the food! I enjoyed a phenomenal shrimp cocktail and their clam chowder is THE BEST I’ve ever had! I will back to have much more next time!” – Tiffany P.

6. Ithaca Ale House

You can view the menu on Ithaca Ale House’s website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (504 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 301 East State St

Top Review: “Most delicious burger I have had in a long time … get this … made with Stella ketchup and served with fresh apple slices and cheddar! Onion rings were perfection. And the blueberry beer had fresh, pop-in-your-mouth blueberry in it! Highly recommend and will be stopping by again when we pass through!” – Suzanne V.

5. Lev Kitchen

You can view the menu on Lev Kitchen’s website.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (46 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 222 East State St

Top Review: “This is an excellent spot right in the commons. Came here on a whim and it is a very small spot and very busy, so you will be waiting a while for your food. We got the beet salad, veggie sandwich and sausage sandwich. While the portions are on the smaller size for the price, I think the food is well-made and tasty. Their bread they use for the sandwiches is definitely something I crave.” – Valerie F.

4. Hakacha Restaurant

You can view the menu on Hakacha Restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (62 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 311 3rd St

Top Review: “When I’m craving Ramen this is my Ithaca go to spot. Whether it’s carry out or dine in you don’t find a more delicious meal in Ithaca. And did I hear you say that you loved roasted Brussel sprouts? Well look no further.” – Wendy K.

3. The Rook

You can view the menu on The Rook’s website.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 (139 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 404 W State St

Top Review: “Was blown away by our meal here–the reviews were good, so I had high expectations and was not disappointed. Salmon entree was wonderful, bacon wrapped dates and hush puppies were delicious. Kids loved their burgers.” – Cassandra S.

2. Thompson and Bleecker

You can view the menu on Thompson and Bleecker’s website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (141 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 220 East State St

Top Review: “I recently visited Thompson & Bleeker in Ithaca, NY and had an excellent experience. I tried a few different pizzas and all of them were delicious, but the standout dish for me was the Penne alla vodka. The pasta was cooked perfectly and the sauce had just the right amount of cream and spice. I also really appreciate that they had a gluten-free option for the pasta! Overall, I would highly recommend Thompson & Bleeker and give it a rating of 5 out of 5.” – Sneha N

1. MIX Kitchen & Bar

You can view the menu on Thompson and Bleecker’s website.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 (388 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 205 Elmira Rd

Top Review: “Came here on a Saturday night with a big group! We ordered everything. Some of my favorites for the bao buns (great crunchy texture on the buns) and the short ribs! Fantastic and Attentive service!” – Dominic D.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual ratings people post for each restaurant and the written reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants with the most reviews on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.