OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a great place to eat in Oswego is hard when there are many options on Google and Facebook. If you are overwhelmed with choices, look no further than Yelp.

NewsChannel 9 looked through all the lists of restaurants so you don’t have to, and found these are the top ten best restaurants in Oswego, according to Yelp.

10. The Oswego Tea Company

You can view the menu on Oswego Tea Company’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (55 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 157 E 1st Street

Top Review: “The cutest little shop in Oswego! I’ve been here a few times and I’m always impressed. Their breads are PHENOMENAL, with the garlic/mozz/pepperoni being my favorite. The teas are great, and the menu has a lot of options. I recommend the crepes! Your eggs and coffee are pretty standard, but the bread, tea, and crepes from this place are the standouts!” – Courtney D.

9. The Press Box

You can view the menu on The Press Box’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (75 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 29 E 1st Street

Top Review: “A nice little place tucked in the corner of an office building across the street from hotel I was staying at. Server was attentive and efficient. I loved the meatloaf with mashed potatoes, it reminded me of home. Prices are very reasonable and will definitely stop in again when I am in the area.” – David W.

8. Canales Restaurant

You can view the menu on Canale’s Restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (102 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 156 W Utica Street

Top Review: “Their pizza and wings were excellent. The charcuterie board was a great appetizer. Tried the veal, it was very salty, which made it almost inedible. They have a nice selection of beer and wine, and have a large outdoor patio where live music is performed! Will be back, likely to try some of their pasta dishes.” – David I.

7. Azteca Mexican Grill

You can view the menu on Azteca Mexican Grill’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (123 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 53 E Bridge Street

Top Review: “My wife and I have been known to eat here more than once in the same week. The culture shines through in the decor and the helpful staff is happy to explain any dishes you have questions about. They make it simple to order just what you’re in the mood for.” – Fred S.

6. Kiyomi Hibachi Steakhouse

You can view the menu on Kiyomi Hibachi Steakhouse’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 311 W Seneca Street

Top Review: “This restaurant never fails to impress me. The sushi is always awesome and it’s a very clean environment. It always seems like they are trying to clean up after a table has left immediately. I go here a decent amount and the ladies are always so nice!!!” – Karlie H.

5. Bistro 197

You can view the menu on Bistro 197’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 197 W 1st Street

Top Review: “This is a must during our yearly visit to Oswego! It is so nice to find quality food, excellent presentation and wonderful service in such a quaint setting!” – Pat C.

4. La Parrilla On The Water

You can view the menu on La Parrilla On The Water’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (82 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 24 East 1st Street

Top Review: “Favorite local eatery. Tonight had GF homemade zeppolis for dessert-where else would you find those? Ray (owner and chef) will make you whatever you want on the menu gluten free. He caters to his clientele in a way most restaurants would not. Best Alfredo sauce. Love this place!” – Stephanie S.

3. The Red Sun Fire Roasting Co

You can view the menu on The Red Sun Fire Roasting Co’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (135 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 207 W 1st Street

Top Review: “The food was outstanding! We allHad different appetizers and entrees… delicious! Our server was super nice and had a great sense of humor! I also loved being able to watch our food being prepared. There is a lot to be said about seeing a chefs pride right in front of you. Kudos the Red Sun!!!” – Mary B.

2. Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In

You can view the menu on Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (167 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 78 County Rte 89

Top Review: “Great place to stop for a casual meal. Food is nothing unique but it’s good and reasonably priced. The best thing about Rudy’s is the view, especially if you go at sunset. I live in Syracuse and it’s definitely worth the drive up a couple times a summer.” – Casey F.

1. Wade’s Diner

You can view the menu on Wade’s Diner’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (79 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 176 E 9th St

Top Review: “Excellent breakfast with a friend while visiting Oswego. Our waitress was very knowledgeable and friendly, our meal was delicious, and the atmosphere was casual and fun. I hope to return to this lakeside community again someday, and I will definitely have breakfast here if I do.” – Beth M.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual ratings people post for each restaurant and the written reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants with the most reviews on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.