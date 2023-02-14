SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re scrolling through Google trying to find a great place to eat in Syracuse but are overwhelmed with options, look no further than Yelp.

NewsChannel 9 looked through all the lists of restaurants so you don’t have to, and found these are the top ten best restaurants in Syracuse, according to Yelp.

10. Modern Malt

You can view the menu on Modern Malt’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (522 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 325 S Clinton Street

Top Review: “The hostess’ were amazing and super helpful. There was a little bit of a wait but we were seated with no problem once that was over. Our experience from there was spot on with wonderful food as well.” – Brittany P.

9. Funk ‘n Waffles

You can view the menu on Funk ‘n Waffles website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (396 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 307-313 S Clinton Street

Top Review: “The food is awesome! I can literally eat breakfast food any time of day. They have both savory and sweet waffles and a few other breakfast items, so there’s something for everyone. I opted for the banana bread waffle. It tasted just like banana bread! Also got the Nutella latte. Yum!!” – Emily K.

8. Alto Cinco

You can view the menu on Alto Cinco’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (476 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 526 Westcott Street

Top Review: “I recently visited Alto Cinco in Syracuse and had a mixed experience. Although it is marketed as a Mexican restaurant, the food is not entirely authentic. However, the dishes are well-prepared and the ingredients are fresh and of high quality.” – Sneha N.

7. Oh My Darling

You can view the menu on Oh My Darling’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (264 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 321 South Salina Street

Top Review: “This was my first time ever visiting Syracuse, and as like many while traveling you want to find a dinner that is great local food without breaking the bank. Me and my gf walked in and were blown away by the aesthetic of the restaurant, it was very clean and cool in its own way.” – Israel R.

6. Francesca’s Cucina

You can view the menu on Francesca’s Cusina’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (369 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 545 North Salina Street

Top Review: “Francesca’s never disappoints. The atmosphere, the food, the drinks are top notch. I particularly love the patio & it’s the perfect celebration or date spot. 10/10.” – Trish K.

5. Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub and Restaurant

You can view the menu on Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub and Restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (332 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 301 W Fayette Street

Top Review: “Amazing menu options and service! The food was delicious, especially the stout onion soup and Reuben balls. Atmosphere was fun and they’re very accommodating. I highly recommend!” – Tracey D.

4. Apizza Regionale

You can view the menu on Apizza Regionale’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (325 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 260 W Genessee Street

Top Review: “Every time that I have been to Apizza I try something new. Each pizza is very different, with flavours that a lot of other places would have never considered. The dough is perfect every time. The atmosphere is always buzzing but also perfect for a romantic date night; exposed brick walls and fairy lights decor. Service has also never disappointed. 10/10! – Zoe A.

3. Strong Hearts Cafe

You can view the menu on Strong Hearts Cafe’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (629 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 900 East Fayette Street, Suite 1

Top Review: “I never turn down an opportunity to go to Strong Hearts. I’ve never had a bad meal here. It is all delicious! Parking – be patient. Strong Hearts has a small parking lot and there is on-street parking, but not in front of Strong Hearts. Pay attention to the signs.” – Thomas W.

2. Pastabilities

You can view the menu on Pastabilities website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (1181 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 311 S Franklin Street

Top Review: “A classic Syracuse icon that everyone needs to try. Their pasta and bread never disappoints. My favorites: the hot vodka sauce or the bolognese- both 10/10. You can’t come here without trying their famous hot dipping oil and homemade bread.” – Alex F.

1. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

You can view the menu on Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (2226 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 246 W Willow Street

Top Review: “Before the Syracuse basketball game we decided to grab a bite at Dino’s. Though the queue was long, we waited an hour or so, it was worth the wait! After being seated and ordering, the food comes out pretty quick. Everything was delicious. The low and slow method of smoking truly showed as everything was fall off the bone. Would come here again (plus other locations) next time I’m across the border.” – Paul T.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual ratings people post for each restaurant and the written reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants with the most reviews on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.