SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Betty, a cute, sweet, and playful kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition.

She’s fond of cuddling and purring while her chin is scratched. Betty was originally discovered in the city, but country life also seems to suit her personality.

Betty is looking for a forever home with a friendly cat. She prefers older children and is still unsure about dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Betty, you can click here. Your donation of $115.00 will contribute to the cost of veterinary treatments the cat has received, such as spay/neuter, rabies and distemper vaccines, testing, deworming medication, and flea and ear mite treatments.