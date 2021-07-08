Beware of this rental home scam in Manlius

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was recently reported that someone listed their home for rent on a well-known website, but later noticed their home had been posted on other websites without their permission, with incorrect contact information. This had been posted after the house had been rented.

This is common for scammers to try to solicit money by having people who wish to rent wire money to them before they even show the house. 

If you suspect that you are a victim of this scam, contact the Town of Manlius Police Department at 315-682-2212.

