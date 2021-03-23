Beware of scam phone calls

(WSYR-TV) — The numbers calling your phone may be different, but the motive is likely the same. Someone on the other end is hoping you share personal information. The list is long, sometimes it’s someone saying they’re with the IRS, Social Security Administration, and even threatening arrest.

“That’s a red flag,” said Captain James Nightingale with Camillus Police. “That’s not going to happen. The IRS is not going to come to you. First of all, if the IRS is coming to your business and your home, due to having some tax issues, it’s because you’ve already received a letter in the mail from them.”

Captain Nightingale said even at the Camillus Police Department, scams are hard to avoid. He said now there are apps spoofing the police department’s number. The callers are also threatening arrest if a person didn’t pay to get their loved one out of jail.

“Nobody does that in law enforcement,” Nightingale said. “One, you can’t pay for bail in gift cards. If you ever get that phone call that’s a heads up that’s not happening.”

The police union will also never call for donations, it’s done by mail. Nightingale said seniors are often targets of these scams, so he encourages everyone to do their part and share this information with them and others who might not be on social media.

“The best advice I can give anybody is, if it sounds too good to be true, or it sounds like someone is scamming them, hang up the phone and call your local police department,” he said.

If you feel you’ve been a victim and shared personal information, to protect yourself, put a freeze on your credit.

Other resources:

National Do Not Call Registry: https://www.donotcall.gov/

To report Social Security fraud, you can contact the Office of the Inspector General’s fraud hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or submit a report online at https://oig.ssa.gov/.