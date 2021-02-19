Bey announces campaign for Democratic primary in city’s mayoral race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Common Councilor at-large Khalid Bey announced on Friday he will campaign for a primary against the Onondaga County Democratic Committee’s pick, Michael Greene.

The two have worked together for a while. On Wednesday, the Greene campaign sent a statement saying the county’s Democratic committee selected him as their candidate. Friday, Bey conveyed to the public, he’s not backing down.

“I’m convinced that I have a great understanding of the issues of the people of Syracuse and a catalog of work of the time I’ve been on the council has always produced very organic legislation and I spoke to the issues of the people.”

Candidate Michael Greene told NewsChannel 9 why he’s running for mayor. “I’m running for mayor because I’ve identified a problem in the city’s areas. There are problems with poverty, problems with transportation, and there’s not enough affordable housing.”

Both candidates say they will run a clean campaign. “There’s a lot of uncertainty right now because of health precautions so we have been doing a lot of virtual events via zoom, posting on social media about different policies so we’re going to keep doing that, make sure everyone is safe,” said Greene.

Bey said he just wants everything to be peaceful. “It’s certainly not my effort to be slanderous against him or even the incumbent, instead it’s to talk about issues.” He adds, “We have to be clear and differentiate between what is slander and what is a comparison of work, and a comparison of work is not slander and I hope that’s understood by the voters.”

The primary election is in June.