Beyond Candy Food & Donation Drive To Help Two Local Organizations in CNY

ACR Health and the Boys and Girls Club Syracuse are partnering together to collect necessary items that both organizations need. Offices, school clubs, church groups and individuals from across Central New York are invited to participate in collecting items from their personalized lists from October 24th until drop off day and donating them in costume on Halloween. The donation drop off event runs from 10am to 2pm.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened food insecurity for so many, leaving clients of both organizations including the youth, in greater need. For those who can’t participate in a donation drop-off, donations are being accepted online.

To learn more about the items needed visit ACRHealth.org/donate or BGCSyracuse.org.