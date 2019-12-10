Beyond Meat expanding into Costco

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The popular imitation meat brand, Beyond Meat, is going to be selling Beyond Burgers at select Costco stores.
The plant-based burgers are usually sold in packs of two, but for the first time the company will offer a pack of eight patties for $14.99.
Beyond Meat has partnered with other companies recently, including McDonald’s and KFC. The brand also has a presence at stores including Walmart, Target, and ShopRite.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App