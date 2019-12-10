Beyond Meat expanding into Costco

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The popular imitation meat brand, Beyond Meat, is going to be selling Beyond Burgers at select Costco stores.

The plant-based burgers are usually sold in packs of two, but for the first time the company will offer a pack of eight patties for $14.99.

Beyond Meat has partnered with other companies recently, including McDonald’s and KFC. The brand also has a presence at stores including Walmart, Target, and ShopRite.

