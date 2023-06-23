SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Wednesday, June 21 around 11:45 p.m.

The scene was in the area of 2104 County Route 1 in the Town of Scriba.

Police found through an investigation that a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was headed eastbound on County Route 1 when it hit the man who was riding the bike, which had a small wagon being towed on the back.

The biker, 39-year-old Brian Lamond, was also headed eastbound.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says a factor in this accident is that Lamond was not visible from behind.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Chevy Impala had no injuries.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by Scriba Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

This incident is still under investigation.