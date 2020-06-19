Interactive Maps

Bicyclist from Syracuse critically injured in Jefferson County

Local News
CAPE VINCENT, NY (WSYR-TV) — A 71-year-old Syracuse man was critically injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike,

State police report Willard Moulton of Syracuse was traveling westbound on State Route 12E in Cape Vincent around 3pm Thursday when he was struck by the side mirror of a pickup truck that was also traveling west.

State police say the impact knocked Moulton off his bike and he struck his head.

He was taken initially to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital where he is in critical condition with what police report is a severe head injury

The investigation is continuing.

