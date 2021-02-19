Bicyclist not badly injured after hitting vehicle

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital as a precaution on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies said the accident happened just after 7 p.m. along Bartel Road in Cicero.

A car was leaving a parking lot and heading toward I-81 when the 65-year-old cyclist hit the vehicle, sending him over the hood.

The cyclist was first evaluated at the scene and then transported as a precaution.

No one was badly injured and no tickets were issued.

A portion of Bartel Road was briefly closed while crews were on the scene. It has since reopened.

