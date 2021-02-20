Bicyclist injured after being hit by car in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says a bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car. It happened on Bartel Road in Cicero just after 7 p.m. Friday.

A car was leaving a parking lot when the 65-year-old bicyclist hit the vehicle, sending them over the hood. The person wasn’t badly hurt and no tickets were issued.