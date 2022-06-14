SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man on a motorized bicycle was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Syracuse Police say the incident happened just after 5:00pm in the area of Euclid Avenue and Ostrom Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene located a 27-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor vehicle remained on the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.