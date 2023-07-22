NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Today, July 22, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced President Joe Biden approved her request for flood recovery aid.

The federal funding was approved to help repair damage caused by flooding in Clinton, Dutchess, Hamilton, Essex, Orange, Ontario, Putnam and Rockland counties, according to the White House.

Devastating flooding ravaged these areas following severe storms and heavy rain from roughly July 9-12.

Over $100 million of damage was caused by the storms and flooding according to estimates.

Hochul made the request on July 14. The federal government’s assistance will mainly come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program.

The aid will help with protective measures, debris removal and repairing buildings and infrastructure.