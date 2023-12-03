SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters program kicked off their holiday cheer with face painting, games and a strolling magician on Sunday, Dec. 3. The process to match a big with a little is more extensive than you may think, but for Mike and Amadeus their connection is simple.

“Well, he loves sports, and I’m a coach, so he knows our whole varsity team. He comes over and practices with them, sits on our bench during our games. And then we do a lot of the program activities. I attend his games that he plays, and really, it’s a lot around sports,” Mike Cariseo, the varsity head coach for the CBA girl’s basketball team, explained.

Mike has been Amadeus’ big for a year now. He says the reward of watching his little grow will continue in the years to come.

“I love giving. I’ve given to youth my entire life, and it’s just rewarding to watch down the road. I’ll have him all the way through high school and see him flourish and be successful. That’s the goal,” Cariseo said.

Savion Pollard is a big brother to not one, but two littles, twins no less. They have bonded over sports, listening to music and reading books.

“I think education is really important. It opens a lot of doors. And just being smart and getting inside the books and learning about the world around. You are really important to me, and that’s what I try to instill inside them,” Pollard said.

On top of the sporting events and trips to the library, these little brothers got to meet somebody they didn’t expect, President Biden.

Kenori and Kenare, the twin little brothers of Savion, both got to meet President Biden last year when their big brother was announced as Micron’s first Central New York employee.

“When they invited me to the event, they told me I could bring my little brothers along and my wife, so we all attended and got to meet the president there, and it was pretty cool,” Pollard said.

Pretty cool and a memory that will last them all a lifetime.

The Big Brother Big Sister program is looking for all volunteers, but especially male mentors. You can learn more about the process HERE.