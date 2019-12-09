Big Brothers Big Sisters changing kid’s lives one moment at a time

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — A local organization is working to change children’s lives for the better. Peace Incorporated’s Big Brothers Big Sisters in Onondaga County is doing just that at their annual holiday celebration Sunday afternoon.

Brent Trexler and Holden Gayfer are just one of the organization’s big and little duos. They’ve been big and little partners for five months as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization that provides one-on-one mentoring for children.

Each little is uniquely and strategically matched with their big.

Being an only child, Holden’s parents signed him up for the program with the hope of finding him a great match.

“Because I don’t have any brothers or sisters and it makes me feel like I have a big brother with me,” Holden said.

As for Trexler, he says he was at a crossroads, knowing that he wanted to get more out of his life.

“I wanted something more to grow as a person myself and help him grow as well,” Trexler said.

For Brent, that’s exactly what the program does for him. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a way for the bigs and littles to grow.

“I can see the bond there, the partnership between the little and the big – that you can’t put into statistics, that you can’t put into words. They just have that adult the can look up to, they can trust, that they can learn from and that adult, that big, provides guidance and support during the year. It’s just, there’s no price to put on that,” said John Bruzdzinski, Big Brothers Big Sisters Director.

“It’s really special to me because I really like him and I want to grow up to be like him and I think he’s really kind,” Holden said.





A special bond that Brent and Holden said they’ll take with them forever.

“Even after the program ends, I expect to be a part of his life forever, be brothers for life,” said Trexler.

Brothers forever and both of them are thankful for this program for bringing them together.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is always looking for more volunteers. Currently, there’s approximately 150 kids on the waiting list. The only requirements for volunteers are that you need to be over the age of 18 and commit 6 hours to spend with your little each month.

If you’re interested in learning more about the program or even becoming a big brother or sister, click here.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.