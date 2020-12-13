Big Brothers Big Sisters keep holiday spirit alive in Syracuse community with drive-thru holiday party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For years now, Peace Inc.’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Onondaga County has held an annual holiday party. Hundreds of Bigs, Littles, and their families, gathering for games, food, music and more.

This year, COVID-19 not only forced the program to find a plan B, but also create a last minute plan C.

“Because of COVID, we had to go to plan B, which was to have people walk through our office building and receive the gifts and the food,” said program director John Bruzdzinski. “When code Orange came along, we had to move everything outdoors.”

That’s how a holiday party became a holiday drive-thru. Tables were set up in the drop-off area of Sumner School in Syracuse, volunteers handing out candy, hats, gloves and raffle tickets for big prizes. At the end of the line, each Big and Little got a gift, and a hot meal donated by Bianchi’s in Syracuse.

Volunteers hand out candy in Big Brothers Big Sisters Holiday Party drive-thru in Syracuse

Although it is not the same as year’s past, the event meant the world to those in the program, including Syracuse Crunch player Daniel Walcott, who has been a Big Brother to Jeremiah for about three years.

“I get to do the stuff with Jeremiah I didn’t really get to do as a kid because I was always playing hockey,” said Walcott. About the drive-thru, Walcott said “It’s awesome that they’re still finding a way to get things done, having the holiday spirit and giving. Everything Jeremiah got today was awesome.”

Nine-year-old Tahmari Sanders, a Little, also wanted to share her thanks for the holiday drive-thru and the program.

“I’m super thankful, and super happy to be in the program,” said Tahmari. “I love it because I have someone to have fun with, I have someone to spend my time with.”

“What tells a thousand words are the smiles on the faces of the Littles you see when the gifts are handed to them today. They look and their eyes just get big.” John Bruzdzinski – Director, PEACE Inc.’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program

One of the tables at the event featured Arby’s, the corporate sponsor of the program, who Bruzdzinski says were key in making the last-mintue drive thru a reality.

“Last minute, we applied for a grant through the Arby’s Foundation. Two weeks later, lo and behold, we found out we were a recipient of it,” said Bruzdzinski. “We’re very lucky.”

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program is always in need of more volunteers, especially male mentors. If you are interested, visit the