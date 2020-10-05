Big farm trade show returning to Onondaga County after a 34-year absence

POMPEY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The largest farm trade show in the Northeast will host its three-day event next August at the Palladino Farm and Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey.

Empire Farm Days has been held the past 34 years in Seneca Falls. It last was in Onondaga County in 1987.

The farm show is put together by Lee Newspapers, which says the move to Pompey will provide many more conveniences for vendors and those attending the event. “With choosing Palladino Farms & Heritage Hill Brewhouse as the location for the next several years, we are able to offer many conveniences not normally associated with the summer farm show including, great cell service, Wi-Fi, air-conditioned restaurant & brewery, dedicated event barn overlooking grounds for customer meetings – all within minutes of all types of accommodations. Lee Newspapers General Manager Bruce Button said, “Never have exhibitors or attendees of a summer farm show had such luxurious facilities”

The event is expected to draw 25,000 people from the Northeast to see new products, demonstrations, and educational seminars.

“Empire Farm Days was a significant part of our history and our community is excited to have it back, it will truly be a family-friendly atmosphere, we want to attract people who wouldn’t normally go to a farm show as well as the dedicated regulars”, said Dan Palladino Partner of Palladino Farms & Owner of Heritage Hill Brewhouse, “We intend to be partners with Lee Newspapers for the show, not just provide the land for it to take place, we want to go all out and do everything right and make this something our entire community can be involved in and proud of.”

The show is scheduled to run August 3, 4 and 5.

