Syracuse Airbnb hosts made $11 million in 9 months

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Airbnb hosts in Syracuse made over $11 million between January and September 2021, an increase of 126% from 2019.

Airbnb was created in 2007 and has 4 million hosts who welcome over 900 million guests in almost every country. New York hosts have earned $5.4 billion since 2010 and more destinations are constantly added as guests seek to visit smaller towns and cities. Additionally, 100,000 towns and cities saw an Airbnb booking during the pandemic — and 6,000 were first-time bookings.

Between January 1 and September 30, 2019, Airbnb hosts in Syracuse earned $4,910,100. Between those same months in 2021, hosts earned $11,080,974.

The Syracuse area has some interesting spots you can stay in, like the old Ronald McDonald house, a villa in Armory Square, and a lake house on Oneida Lake.

Kelly Fay, the Public Policy Manager at Airbnb said, “Of the many things we’ve learned during the pandemic, it’s to never underestimate the economic power of tourism. Our incredible Hosts in New York have brought guests into their homes and earned supplemental income that supports not just their families, but also stimulates their towns’ economies.”