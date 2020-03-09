Big Rock Summer Tour coming to CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Big Rock Summer Tour featuring legendary rock acts RATT, Tom Kiefer from Cinderella, Skid Row, and Slaughter is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on August 25th.

“We’re looking forward to layin’ it down on The Big Rock Summer Tour. The band is firing on all cylinders and more than ready for the shows with some great bands. Let the games begin!” said Stephen Pearcy, the founder, singer, and songwriter of RATT. Instrumental to the glam rock scene of the ’80s, RATT’s influence shaped generations of rock bands worldwide. They are best known for songs like “Round and Round”, “Back For More”, and “Wanted Man”.

Cinderella’s Tom Kiefer released his solo album “Rise” in 2019 with the lead single, “The Death Of Me”, hitting the Top 20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. “We are celebrating 30 years of kick-ass rock with RATT, Skid Row, and Slaughter this summer, and promise to bring a 100% live, loud, leave it all on the stage #keiferband style rock show in every city The Big Rock Summer Tour comes to!” said Tom Kiefer.

“This is more than an incredible summer tour with four killer bands and three decades of hits,” said Rachel Bolan, Skid Row’s bassist. “It’s a traveling rock and roll circus with friends we’ve known for more than 30 years!” As the first heavy metal band to debut at Number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, Skid Row’s success has come with hits like “Youth Gone Wild”, “18 and Life”, along with “Piece of Me”.

“Unleash three decades of killer music and let the soundtrack of the summertime begin,” said Slaughter. Slaughter has seen worldwide success since their first album “Stick It To Ya”, which had three smash radio hits and Top 100 singles.

Tickets for The Big Rock Summer Tour go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Visit LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster for tickets and complete details.

