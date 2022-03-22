When most think of March and the weather, many are aware of the BIG changes that often take place in the temperature and precipitation department in Central New York. This is why some, especially meteorologists, across our area refer to this time of year as “March Madness”, not to be confused with the madness that occurs in the NCAA college basketball tournament.

Check out the number of days we’ve had highs in the 30s and lower on March 22nd going back to 1902! The lowest high on March 22nd to occur in Syracuse is 19° in 1959, while the warmest high felt on this date is 82° back in 1938! Yes, that’s quite the spread!

The crazy thing about the wide range of highs on March 22nd is that there have been more March 22nds with highs in the 30s than 40s, despite the average high for the date being 45! Also, of note was that Tuesday, March 22nd’s high temperature was 45° which is only the 6th time since 1902 that the high for this day was right at average. That said, the average highs and lows come about by extremes sometimes, especially during the cold season in CNY.

The reason for the big swings during the start of spring across our area is due to a more volatile jet stream/stronger storms thanks to the winter chill and spring warmth battling it out across the lower 48.

Meanwhile, it’s much more even keeled during the summer for all in the U.S., including CNY with not much temperature spread at all on July 22nd (mid summer) as you can see below…

Why the lack of temperature swings typically in the summer? You can thank a much weaker jet stream due to a more uniform temperature spread across the lower 48, and the cold air being locked up well north around the North Pole/Arctic Circle.