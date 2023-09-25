BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The man known locally as the “Bike Path Killer” after admitting in 2007 to killing three women died Friday, News 4 has confirmed.

Altemio Sanchez, 65, was being held at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility in Alden. He was serving a sentence of 75 years to life.

Sanchez terrorized the local community across a span of two decades. In addition to the killing of three women — Majane Mazur, Linda Yalem and Joan Diver — Sanchez was also accused of rape by as many as 20 women, News 4 reported in 2007. His crimes took place on numerous bike and walking paths around Western New York.

Sanchez was alternatively known in the region as the “Bike Path Rapist,” although he was not prosecuted for those crimes because the statute of limitations had passed. New York has since changed the statue of limitations regarding rape and sexual assault cases.

“I know I’m going to be spending life behind bars, never to see the streets again,” Sanchez said at his sentencing. “But I committed — I did these crimes. And I should pay for these crimes.”

News 4’s reporting on the 2007 sentencing can be seen below.