(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and Veo, a shared electric bike and scooter company, have announced a fleet increase of 300% for the 2022 season.

The expanded fleet that residents can drive around the city will feature 225 throttle-assisted Cosmo e-bikes, 225 standup Astro scooters, and up to 50 Halo pedal bikes. Veo always plans to implement an improved parking policy.

“As spring arrives, our residents are eager and excited to get out and about so there is no better time for this successful micromobility program to be fully back and better than ever,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “We started slowly with plans to grow and based on last year’s high ridership and positive community feedback, we are expanding and improving the program with Veo all around the city.”

Improved Parking Policies

● Scooters and bikes will no longer include locks, improving convenience and accessibility.

● The VeoRide app will continue to identify parking hubs which serve as reliable locations for riders to find and park vehicles. To request a new parking hub, riders can contact Veo using the Help Center in the app or at hello@veoride.com.

● Additionally, riders can continue to park scooters and bikes at bike racks and along the curb of the sidewalk outside of the pedestrian right of way.

New Rider Engagement Initiatives

● To celebrate the launch of the Spring fleet, riders can get a $5 credit to their account when they use the promo code “spring ride” through April 6.

● To simplify riding with friends and family, Veo has launched Group Ride which allows one Veo account holder to start multiple simultaneous rides without others needing to create and use a Veo account.

● Throughout spring, Veo will host community outreach events across the city to sign up new riders, hand out helmets, and share safe riding tips.

“The city’s expanded and diversified micromobility fleet will make it even easier for residents to travel around Syracuse safely, and sustainably use shared bikes and scooters,” said Candice Xie, Veo CEO. “We’re also committed to providing an equitable service that works for the entire community, and as fuel prices increase, micromobility offers a more affordable mobility option.”

Syracuse, along with Veo, launched the ride program in September of 2021.