NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Earlier this year, Governor Cuomo signed a law making adult recreational marijuana use legal in the state.

Part of the law establishes a State Office of Cannabis Management. The bill, introduced by state senator Jeremy Cooney, would allow farmers to plant, harvest and sell cannabis to retailers throughout the state until that office is fully operational.

If passed, it could allow growers to start planting seeds as soon as the next growing season.