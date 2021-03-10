Bill proposed in state assembly to extend to-go alcohol sales

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Cocktails to-go was a game-changer for restaurants and bars during the COVID-19 shutdown, helping small businesses keep revenue flowing as people were forced to turn to delivery options. But that is set to expire March 28.

So now lawmakers in the state assembly are sponsoring a bill to lengthen to-go alcohol services for two years. While the bill is welcomed by restaurants, there’s been some push back from liquor stores and distributors.

Governor Cuomo could propose an extension to the emergency order, giving the legislature 5 days to act on his proposal. If the governor doesn’t extend it, to-go alcohol would end March 28.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area