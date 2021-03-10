Bill proposed in state assembly to extend to-go alcohol sales

(WSYR-TV) — Cocktails to-go was a game-changer for restaurants and bars during the COVID-19 shutdown, helping small businesses keep revenue flowing as people were forced to turn to delivery options. But that is set to expire March 28.

So now lawmakers in the state assembly are sponsoring a bill to lengthen to-go alcohol services for two years. While the bill is welcomed by restaurants, there’s been some push back from liquor stores and distributors.

Governor Cuomo could propose an extension to the emergency order, giving the legislature 5 days to act on his proposal. If the governor doesn’t extend it, to-go alcohol would end March 28.