Bill Rapp Acquires New Dealership In Norwich

Bill Rapp SuperStore has acquired Benedict Subaru in Norwich. Now with two locations, Vice President and Owner Brian Rapp says they want to use this as a stepping stone to get involved in the Norwich community.
Bill Rapp Subaru Of Norwich is located at 4814 State Highway 23 in Norwich. To learn more you can visit BillRappSubaruOfNorwich.com
