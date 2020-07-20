Bill Rapp Acquires New Dealership In Norwich

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Bill Rapp SuperStore has acquired Benedict Subaru in Norwich. Now with two locations, Vice President and Owner Brian Rapp says they want to use this as a stepping stone to get involved in the Norwich community.

Bill Rapp Subaru Of Norwich is located at 4814 State Highway 23 in Norwich. To learn more you can visit BillRappSubaruOfNorwich.com

