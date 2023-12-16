ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new bill headed to the New York State Assembly would require restaurants to open seven days a week at rest stop locations along the thruway. It specifically mentions Chick-Fil-A, which is closed on Sundays according to corporate policy.

The proposal would “ensure that New York State’s transportation facilities offer a reliable source of food services,” by amending the law relating to food service contracts at transportation facilities and rest stops.

There are already seven Chick-Fil-A restaurants at newly renovated service areas across New York State. Travelers stopping at those locations have limited options if their journey falls on a Sunday, a popular day for return trips wrapping up a weekend. Options are further limited by the continuing construction keeping entire rest stops out of commission.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the proposal justification reads. “Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the

week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.

The change would apply to future contracts for all food concessions at facilities owned by the New York State Thruway Authority. Temporary concessions like farmers markets and local vendors would be exempt.