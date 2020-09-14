Bills depth at linebacker tested early after injuries during season opener

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills went into Sunday’s season opener against the Jets with six healthy linebackers and are now down to just two after being hampered with injuries at that position.

Matt Milano left the game with a hamstring injury in the first half and did not return. Earlier, Milano picked off Sam Darnold for his fifth career interception.

Tremaine Edmunds hurt his shoulder during Jamison Crowder’s 69-yard touchdown. He was ruled as questionable but never returned after coming back out from the locker room without his jersey on.

Del’Shawn Phillips is now dealing with a quad injury while Tyrel Dodson got hurt in the second half.

A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich are the only two healthy linebackers the Bills have right now.

After the game head coach Sean McDermott did not have any update as to how severe these injuries are but we should get an update Monday.