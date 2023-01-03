EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watching Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapse and suffer from cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was a terrifying sight.
It was awful to watch live on television, but it was even more frightening for the teammates and 65,000 fans who saw everything unfold in person.
One of those fans was Ben Rebstein, a longtime Bills Mafia fan from Rochester. He and his girlfriend, Christina, traveled to Cincinnati for the game after she gifted him with tickets as a Christmas present.
Similar to many of the other fans in the stadium, Rebstein and his girlfriend were having a great time cheering on Bills Mafia, but when Damar Hamlin collapsed, everything changed.
“After a while, everything started to feel different,” Rebstein explained. “I think they were saying on ESPN that the timeline was 16 minutes from the injury that happened to when he was carted out, but I got to be honest, it felt like it was 12 hours.”
16 minutes full of uncertainty and raw emotions.
Local fans not at the game were glued to the television, including at The Beginning II in East Syracuse.
The bar is home to Central New York’s chapter of the Bills Backers. Fans from all over go to the bar to cheer on Bills Mafia.
The owner, Mike Krajacic, said the atmosphere immediately turned somber after fans and his staff witnessed Damar collapse and go into cardiac arrest.
Bills Mafia and beyond are pulling for Damar Hamlin. A GoFundMe established by Damar Hamlin to support a toy drive in his hometown has resurfaced and gone viral in the last 24 hours. More than $4.7 million has been raised as of Tuesday evening.
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. There has been no further update on his condition.
Damar Hamlin’s family released the following statement on Tuesday:
The game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week, the NFL announced.
The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.NFL STATEMENT ON STATUS OF BILLS/BENGALS GAME